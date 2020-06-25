SACO — Maine Water will be replacing 1,500 feet of water main on Stockman Avenue and Lucille Street in Saco starting this week. The water main being replaced was originally installed in the 1940s and 1950s and is 2 inches in diameter. The $750,000 project includes replacement of the main to 8-inch diameter ductile iron, new service lines to approximately 30 customers, and the addition of a new hydrant.

“We’re excited about this upgrade to the water utility infrastructure in the area, which will improve water flow, fire protection, and also allow us to be more efficient in expansion or maintenance work in the future,” said Maine Water President Richard Knowlton. “Investing in our drinking water and fire protection infrastructure, before it becomes a problem is the right thing to do for customers, the community and the environment. Water touches everything we love about Maine and ensuring that we deliver a reliable supply of safe water is our highest priority. Reliability requires continual investment in our water systems.”

Local Maine contractor, Bowdoin Excavation of North Yarmouth, was retained to help complete the project. The cost of the project will be recovered over the life of the water main through a small Water Infrastructure Charge (WISC) on water bills of customers served by the system.

Impacted customers have been notified of the project and will be notified in advance of any brief, planned outages as a result of the work. Additional information, as well as the opportunity to sign up for notification alerts, can be found at www.MaineWater.com/projects.

Minor traffic delays may occur during the project. Road closures are not anticipated.

Maine Water is continuing its essential work in the community in accordance with guidelines and recommendations from state and local government officials, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Field employees and contractors have adopted extra safety precautions that include appropriate personal protective equipment while they flush hydrants, collect water samples, work on drinking water infrastructure, and read meters.

To help protect the health and safety of our employees, contractors, their neighbors and the community by following recommended social distancing guidelines and allowing Maine Water employees and contract workerse at least 6 feet of personal space.

Maine Water serves 32,000 customers, or a population of 100,000, in 21 communities throughout the state of Maine. For more information, visit www.MaineWater.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: