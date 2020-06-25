Midcoast singer-songwriter Lauren Crosby officially releases her latest single on Tuesday, but you can hear it now. “Biloxi” features guest vocalist Griffin Sherry from holler-folk act The Ghost of Paul Revere.

Crosby describes the tune as “a bull-ish folk rock number that features the story of two lovers: one who was born to stay, one who was born to leave.”

Crosby’s previous releases are the album “I Said Take Me to the Water” from last year, a self-titled 2014 album and a live album from 2016.

Here’s the video for “Biloxi”:

