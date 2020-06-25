Arrests/Summonses
Arrest and summons information was unavailable before The Southern Forecaster’s deadline.
Fire calls
6/16 at 1:54 a.m. Forest, woods or wildland fire on Western Avenue.
6/16 at 7:55 a.m. False fire alarm call on Franklin Street.
6/16 at 9:57 a.m. False fire alarm call on Gorham Road.
6/16 at 4:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cottage Road.
6/17 at 10:20 p.m. Ring or jewelry removal on Anthoine Street.
6/18 at 12:46 p.m. Mulch fire on Clark’s Pond Trail.
6/18 at 3:21 p.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.
6/18 at 4:23 p.m. Steam pressure or tank rupture on Jefferson Street.
6/18 at 8:41 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.
6/19 at 7:31 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.
6/19 at 7:35 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.
6/19 at 7:40 a.m. False fire alarm on Western Avenue.
6/19 at 11:25 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
6/19 at 3:31 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Broadway.
6/19 at 4:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.
6/19 at 5:22 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Highland (street or avenue not given).
6/19 at 10:11 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.
6/20 at 3:22 p.m. False fire alarm on Pine Street.
6/20 at 7:46 p.m. Odor investigation on Chestnut Street.
6/21 at 6:12 p.m. Mulch fire on Westbrook Street.
6/21 at 8:55 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Grandview Avenue.
6/21 at 9:31 p.m. Unauthorized burning on Grandview Avenue.
6/21 at 9:59 p.m. False fire alarm call on Southborough Drive.
6/21 at 10:39 p.m. Power line down on Highland (street or avenue not given).
6/22 at 1:15 p.m. Mulch fire on Gorham Road.
6/22 at 2:05 p.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.
6/22 at 3:44 p.m. Odor investigation on Westbrook Street.
EMS
South Portland emergency medical services responded to 83 calls from June 16-22.
