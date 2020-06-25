BATH — The union representing striking workers at Bath Iron Works has requested the assistance of a federal mediator, an official said Thursday.

More than 4,000 members of Machinists Union Local S6 went on strike Monday after rejecting the company’s final proposal.

Both the company and the union said they’re open to resuming negotiations, but that hadn’t happened as of Thursday.

The request for a mediator’s help was made by the union on Tuesday, but the company would have to agree to mediation, said Jay Wadleigh, a district business representative for the Machinists union.

There was no immediate comment from the company.

The issues of contention have more to do with subcontractors, work rules and seniority than wages and benefits. The company’s three-year proposal would have given shipbuilders annual 3% pay raises.

The shipyard is one of the Navy’s five largest shipbuilders and a major employer in Maine with 6,800 workers.

Members of local S6 of the Machinists Union from a picket line near at the South Gate entrance to BIW on Monday. The union has requested the help of a federal mediator. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

