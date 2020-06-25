Arrests

Jesse J. Harris, 35, of Parsonsfield, on June 16 on a charge of attaching false plates and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, on Main Street.

Andrew M. Ettinger, 36, of Westbrook, on June 19 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Spring Street.

A juvenile, 14, on June 20 on a charge of terrorizing and disorderly conduct with offensive words or gestures, on Main Street.

Susan Vanessa Mendoza, 32, of Standish, on June 21 on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle, violating condition of release and operating vehicle while license is suspended or revoked with priors, on Bridgton Road.

Summonses

Lisa M. Powers, 54, of Portland, on June 15 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, on Main Street.

Nicholas A. Wiggins, 37, of Raymond, on June 17 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Elmwood Avenue.

Khalid A Mousier, 19, of Portland, on June 21 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

