“Dark Waters”: Film & Panel Discussion

6 p.m. July 1, free. Via Zoom.

“Dark Waters” stars Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway and is the true story of a small West Virginia town that fought the chemical company Dupont for poisoning its drinking water supply. Pre-register for a link to screen the film prior to the panel discussion on Wednesday night. The panel will include health advocates and experts who will speak about the film’s connection to local communities in Maine struggling with pollution, and you’ll learn how to advocate. You’ll also hear from environmental attorney Robert Billot (played by Ruffalo in “Dark Waters”).

Click here to see what else is happening on the Screen on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: