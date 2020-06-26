A nationwide hack of police documents included reports from a secretive unit run by the Maine State Police under scrutiny because of a federal whistleblower lawsuit and allegations of illegal surveillance.

An activist group published the massive trove of documents one week ago, but Maine’s public safety commissioner did not mention the leak when he testified Wednesday at a joint legislative hearing.

Elected officials apparently learned about the documents from a University of Southern Maine assistant professor who wrote a book about fusion centers.

Brendan McQuade, who teaches in the university’s Department of Criminology, wrote to legislators Thursday and cited the documents as part of his case to abolish the secretive police unit.

“I feel an urgency to act on this issue, not just because there’s a scandal developing where I live that’s directly related to my narrow area of scholarly expertise,” McQuade wrote in a Thursday letter. “I feel an urgency because of this political moment. The pandemic, the unfolding depression, the whistleblower compliant, and George Floyd Rebellion are all lining up in ways that could put the MIAC on the chopping block.”

McQuade addressed his letter to four legislators — Reps. Charlotte Warren, Thom Harnett, Craig Hickman and Rachel Talbot Ross. All four participated in the joint hearing Wednesday when they questioned Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck about the fusion center. The Maine State Police oversee that unit, but it combines the resources of local, state and federal agencies.

Warren, who is one of the chairs of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, said that hearing and the leaked documents make her even more concerned about the fusion center.

“It’s like, boy, we know less than we thought we knew,” Warren said Friday. “We have so many questions.”

Warren said the committee will likely call another hearing, and she wants to consider cutting funding from and shutting down the fusion center. Sauschuck told the legislators on Wednesday that the center’s budget is more than $800,000, which includes a $100,000 federal grant.

“I just think that we need so many things in this state, and as we are getting ready to really tighten our belt because of COVID, what I saw in those files is not what I think Maine people want to be spending that amount of money a year on,” Warren said.

Sauschuck could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon. During the hearing, he defended the fusion center, describing its focus as analyzing open source information, such as public documents or social media profiles.

“We’re not spying on people,” Sauschuck said Wednesday. “This is public information that is readily available.”

