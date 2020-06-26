What a delight to be able to support Fred Horch in his race for the District 49 House seat.

I’ve known Fred for almost 20 years and have witnessed his commitment to the community through his participation in vital community groups, including Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, the Rotary Club of Brunswick and the NorthWest Brunswick Neighborhood Association. Fred is a small business owner and an attorney, as well as being extremely knowledgeable about setting policy and the issues of the day. He will bring a well-informed and open mind to Augusta.

A Green Independent, Fred shares my priorities, including a healthy environment, clean energy, fully funding education, universal health care and restoring civility to politics.

Visit horch2020.org to learn more about Fred and to contact him for more information. Fred appreciates hearing from voters about their concerns and ideas.

Vote for Fred Horch for District 49 representative. Good government works!

Debbie Atwood

Brunswick

