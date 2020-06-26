I am casting my vote for fellow Rotary Club member Sari Greene to represent South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough in the Maine Senate. In response to the current situation, I have been struck by Sari’s leadership and her commitment to volunteering to help our community. Among many other things, she initiated the Facebook group SP Community of Kindness.

When Sari told me she was running for Senate, she said it was because she was concerned that Maine needed a climate that was supportive of jobs and small businesses. As a woman who started and led her own very successful business, her experience and expertise would truly be welcome in our state government, especially in the aftermath of the devastation that the pandemic is wreaking on our economy.

I believe that Sari’s strong leadership skills, dedication and business acumen make her the best choice for Maine.

Nancy Hawes

South Portland

