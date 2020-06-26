Always enjoy your paper and editorials of all kinds. Enjoy different perspectives. I was very dismayed by Beem’s opinion piece on those who choose not to wear face masks in public (“Who was that unmasked man?” June 10).

It was truly insulting! Very disappointed editorial staff permitted this divisive hate speech. Provoking judgement and hate at a time when we should be coming together as neighbors and friends should be promoted by your paper, not this dribble to create anger. Perhaps Mr. Beem needs to read “The Four Agreements” written by Miguel Ruiz: 1. Be impeccable with your word. 2. Don’t take it personally. 3. Don’t make assumptions. 4. Do your best.

Paula Conroy

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: