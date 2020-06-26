Kudos to Susan Olcott

I love reading her information and learning about sea life. Her last article on Mud Snails made my day! I’ve often taken kids into the mudflats where our first discoveries were Mud Snails. Each kid would pick one up and wait for it to come out and “dance.” In this article, so much more was shared that it made me want to go out at low tide to again find these fascinating sea creatures. It would be fun to take a moving picture of their antics.

I would love an article on Eel Grass that was mentioned in finding Mud Snail eggs. I understand Eel Grass is a seed plant but I’ve never seen its flower or found its seeds. Eel Grass has a special significance on our shoreline though it is not fun to swim through! Thanks again for sharing your expertise and knowledge of sea life.

Ronnie Kamphausen,

Phippsburg

Vote Horch

We have an important primary election coming up on July 14.

I’m excited about Fred Horch’s campaign for State House in District 49 and encourage you to consider his ideas before casting your ballot. The issues he is most interested in addressing are the ones that most directly impact the lives of his community members. He will focus on the needs of people and planet with a genuine and practiced concern for sustainable living.

Legislation that promotes the movement to clean energy sources as well as protecting our environment is on Fred’s list of priorities. He also believes that education needs to be funded at levels agreed to by referendum, and that every item on the annual State budget needs to be reviewed for effectiveness.

Fred supports universal healthcare and will work with other legislators on a well structured and fiscally sound plan that supports good health for all Mainers.

Fred practiced law before becoming a business owner and has actively volunteered in Brunswick for nearly two decades. Service organizations he has assisted include the Brunswick Rotary Club, MidCoast Hunger Prevention Program and the NorthWest Brunswick Neighborhood Association.

He currently owns and operates Spark Applied Efficiency, a business dedicated to assisting local businesses and organizations become more energy-efficient, conserve resources and decrease energy prices. Fred leads by example and has made modifications at the home he shares with his wife Hadley and their three children. His family has a neutral carbon footprint as a result.

Fittingly, Fred is running as a Green Independent. Adding independent representatives to the mix in the Maine legislature is important in terms of breaking down partisan barriers.

He has also been certified as a clean elections candidate, which means that he has combined modest fundraising efforts among local residents with public dollars instead of relying on a small group of large donors who may or may not live in his district. This kind of transparency in financing his campaign shows us that we can expect clarity and honesty in his decisions as a Maine State Representative.

Rosalie Paul,

Brunswick

Vote Arford

Poppy Arford has earned my vote and support to become the State Representative for District 49 in Brunswick. Poppy is a long time resident of Brunswick and served two terms on the Town Council where she gained valuable experience working collaboratively with other Council members and community residents to get things done in the best interests of Brunswick residents.

Professionally, Poppy worked for over 10 years as a patient advocate in the health care system. This experience resulted in Poppy’s strong commitment to working toward quality, affordable healthcare for all Maine people. Support for local business growth, a quality educational system and fair and progressive taxes are additional areas of special concern for Poppy. And when Poppy commits to a goal, you can be assured she will work tirelessly, effectively and collaboratively until the goal is realized.

Sandra Hodge,

Brunswick

