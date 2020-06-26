Therese Chart

Therese A. Chart died June 25, 2020. Therese was born Feb. 1, 1929 in Chicago. She was schooled in Wisconsin, raised a family in New Jersey, grew old in Montana, spent her twilight years in Maine. She made lasting relationships in all of those places and leaves behind numerous people that will remember her fondly for years to come.

She was a nurse, a wife, an activities director at a nursing home, a lifelong hospice volunteer and a mother for the ages. She spent her life caring for others. She provided the care that eased the end of her husband’s life and raised a daughter that did the same for her.

She loved her husband, her children, her church, and her politics with all her heart; all vying for first place and in the end, it was a dead heat. Old movies, puzzles of any kind and trivia would always grab her attention and she always loved the underlying sense of competition.

A Depression era child and the daughter of immigrants, she understood the value of a nickel and had an intense pride in her Irish heritage. She left us without giving many a chance to say goodbye. That’s what we like to call an Irish goodbye. And so we are left to say our goodbyes here.

Farewell Mother dear, it appears as though the road has risen to meet you and the wind will be always at your back, the sun will shine warm upon your face and the rains will forever fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again we are certain that the good Lord will be holding you in the hollow of his hand.

Therese is survived by her children and their spouses: daughter Kate and V.J. Wormwood (Kennebunk), and sons Greg Chart (Helena, Montana), Tom and Leslie Chart (Evergreen, Colorado), Joseph Chart and Daniel Chung (Cambridge, Massachusetts), Geoffrey and Donna Chart (Bangor, Pennsylvania), and John and Teresa Geremia-Chart (Helena), her grandchildren Vlad, Ben, Nora, Seth, Nate, Tess, Trevor, Henry, Eleanor, and Caroline and great grandchildren Oona, Irena, and Vita.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local hospice or Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.

A funeral mass will be held at a later date.

