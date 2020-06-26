SCARBOROUGH — Maine House District 29 candidates, Republican Annalee Rosenblatt and Democrat Shawn Babine are running unopposed in the July 14 primary election.

Babine is currently serving as representative for District 29, which encompasses part of Scarborough. He has served one term.

In March, Rosenblatt announced that she would be “challenging” Babine in the upcoming November election.

“It’s time to bring strong leadership to Augusta and tackle the issues concerning the residents of Scarborough,” she said.

Living in Scarborough for the past 38 years, Rosenblatt has served two terms on the Board of Education and was chair of the board for one year, said her campaign announcement. She was also chair of the Scarborough policy committee and a member of negotiations and finance committee.

“Active in the business community, Annalee serves on the Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce and is also a member of Scarborough Buy Local,” said the release. “She is active in Scarborough Kiwanis, a former Girl Scout leader, past Junior Achiever instructor for both Scarborough and South Portland middle schools, and an active supporter of the school backpack program, Scarborough Food Pantry, Scarborough Education Foundation, Scarborough Public Library, Friends of Scarborough March, Special Olympics, and Tri-For Cure.”

Like Rosenblatt, Babine has also served on the Board of Education, he said, as well as the Town Council. He served one year as chair of the council and was chair of the finance committee for several years.

Challenges that the community faces and Babine hopes to address include the economic fallout that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused and racial and social injustices, he said. He has been and wants to continue focusing on economic infrastructure.

“There’s such an uncertainty about where we’re going because of this pandemic,” he said.

Business will change with the shift in consumer habits, Babine said, and the state and town need to prepare for the catch-up, something Maine is generally slow at doing.

Babine said that he went to college at the University of Southern Maine and “fell in love with Scarborough” after graduating.

“I’ve seen this community grow from a rural farming community of a little over 9,000 citizens to a suburban, affluent community that has almost 21,000 now,” he said.

Scarborough enjoys plenty of benefits, he said, including a quality public works department and municipal opportunities that reach every part of the town.

Also an active member of the community, Rosenblatt said in a release that she has had two children grow up through the Scarborough public schools system.

Having been in leadership roles with Mainely Character, Maine State Civil Service Employees Appeals Board, Cumberland County Selective Service Board, the American Business Women’s Association, National Public Employers Labor Relations Association, Rosenblatt said that she has many political qualities that are necessary in today’s world.

“I believe my background, leadership, and experience in negotiations is badly needed in today’s political landscape,” she said.

