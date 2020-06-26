OLD ORCHARD BEACH — One of the summer highlights for local and visiting children to the area is going on the amusement rides and playing arcade games at Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach. Due to state restrictions limiting public gatherings to less than 50 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the venue’s arcade is scheduled to open July 1. The amusement part hopes to open more fully later this summer.

“We are currently working towards a limited opening, starting with our Arcade on Wednesday July 1!” according to the Palace Playland Facebook page. “We’ve been hard at work preparing, making modifications, and creating new procedures just waiting for the green light.”

The Facebook post notes operations will be different from past years.

“Your time here at Palace Playland, and the use of our facilities is going to look a lot different,” the post states. “Due to the current restrictions still in place by the State of Maine, the operation of the park and games is far from typical.”

For instance, the Facebook post states, “At this time we feel that it is not fair to our customers to offer passes to the Rides due to the limited offerings we are starting with, so our ticketing options will have changed.”

The amusement park hopes to open fully later this summer.

“As state restrictions are lifted, and once we feel it is safe, we will start to add more rides to our operation,” according to the post.

Food fronts on the Town Square side of Palace Playland opened Memorial Day weekend.

In getting ready for the partial opening, the amusement park is looking for workers.

“Now Hiring!” the Facebook post states. “Looking for Arcade Cashiers and Prize Counter Help. Send us a message if your interested!”

Jobs are part-time and pay $12 per hour.

The company is also looking to hire job operators. People can apply for jobs on the Palace Playland Facebook page.

“We’ll have more information and details available in the coming days, so stay tuned for more updates! ” the amusement part states on its Facebook page. “We thank you for your continued support, and we’re looking forward to making memories with you and your families here in Old Orchard Beach this summer!”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: