State officials reported an additional 32 coronavirus cases on Friday, but there were no additional deaths for the 8th time in the last nine days.

Overall, Maine has tracked 3,102 confirmed or probable cases since mid-March, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention. Of those, 2,542 people have recovered and 103 people have died, leaving 457 active cases, two more than Thursday.

Over the last 10 days, the daily average has been 28 cases, down slightly from an average of 30 over the previous 10 days. Both the number of new cases and the number of hospitalizations have been trending downward since peaking in late May. A total of 343 have been hospitalized at some point for COVID-19 but there were just 25 people in the hospital Friday, 10 of them in critical care and seven using a ventilator.

In the last 20 days, there have been just four deaths related to COVID-19. During the previous 20-day period, there were 29 deaths. Maine also has not seen a new outbreak at a congregate living facility, where many cases have occurred, in some time.

CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m.

By next week, most Maine businesses will reopen, albeit with restrictions and safety measures in place. Maine’s positive trends come at a time when other states, including Florida, Texas and Arizona, are seeing record numbers of new cases.

