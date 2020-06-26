Stream Gina Alibrio & Tyler Quist of the Red Eye Flight Crew

8 p.m. June 27. portlandhouseofmusic.com

She’s a vocal powerhouse, and he’s a keys genius, so this should prove to be a stupendous way to spend your Saturday night. In fact, Red Eye Flight Crew was be the last live act to play at Portland House of Music before things shut down, making this streaming show all the more special.

