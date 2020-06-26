SCARBOROUGH — Summit Natural Gas of Maine will donate $2,000 to Southern Maine Area on Aging in Scarborough as part of the company’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The organization will use the donation to provide homebound elderly meal delivery to community members in the York and Cumberland counties.

“Before the pandemic, Southern Maine Agency on Aging was delivering an average of 2,800 meals per week to 750 clients,” said, Kate Putnam, chief advancement officer, Southern Maine Agency on Aging. “Since the crisis began, we are delivering nearly 5,000 meals per week to an average of 1,060 clients who are unable to shop or prepare adequate meals on their own.”

“Summit is proud to present this grant to Southern Maine Area on Aging,” said Kurt Adams, chief executiveofficer, Summit Utilities. “We understand that we are all in this together. During this challenging time, we want to help ensure that our more vulnerable neighbors have access to essential items. Southern Maine Area on Aging plays a critical role in the York and Cumberland area responding to the needs of vulnerable older adults, adults with disabilities, and family caregivers, through measurably effective programs and services. Providing these resources is one way that we can support our customers and community members who are immediately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”

The company has committed $20,000 overall to COVID-19 relief efforts in Maine. In addition to donating to the Southern Maine Area on Aging, the company is also contributing to Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, Augusta Food Bank, Falmouth Food Pantry, and Waterville Food Bank.

On top of providing financial support to nonprofit organizations throughout its service territories, Summit has also suspended natural gas disconnections for nonpayment and is working with customers who may need payment assistance, arrangements, or extensions.

