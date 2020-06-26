Virtual Yoga in the Outfield

9 a.m. June 27, $10. On Zoom, pre-register. groupmatics.events

You can’t go to Hadlock Field in person (unless it’s for golf from July 9-12), but you can still take a virtual live yoga class with Sea Dogs mascot Slugger and instructor Deb Duryee from Crisp. It’s a beginner-level class suitable for anyone, and proceeds benefit the Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

