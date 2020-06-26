A Windham man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for murdering his wife early in 2016.

Noah Gaston was convicted in November after jurors concluded he committed murder when he shot his wife, Alicia Gaston, with a shotgun as she climbed the stairs of the couple’s Windham home. Gaston had argued that he shot his wife after mistaking her for an intruder in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 14, 2016. Prosecutors said he either meant to kill her or shot her knowing it was her on the steps.

Gaston was initially tried in February 2019, but Judge Michaela Murphy declared a mistrial when, as the trial got under way, the state medical examiner said he needed to change a phrase in his report.

In the second trial, the defense only called one witness, a former medical examiner who is now a private consultant. He disputed some of the prosecution’s ballistic evidence.

Gaston did not testify during his trial and he reacted emotionally after the verdict, bowing his head and leaning on his palms on the table in front of him. As he was led from the courtroom, he said, “I’m only trying to protect my family.”

Prosecutors had asked for a 40-year sentence in the case. The maximum sentence for murder in Maine is life imprisonment, the minimum is 25 years.

Gaston’s attorney, Rob Andrews, did not respond to an email Friday night seeking an interview about the sentencing.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: