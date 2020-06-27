This letter is in support of Brunswick resident Kathy Wilson, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Maine House District 49.

I have had the good fortune to work with Kathy as a member of the Brunswick Town Council and found her to ask very good questions, look at ramifications of decisions and to seek out long-term solutions instead of quick fixes.

She was very responsive to questions and inputs and clearly there to do the best possible work for our town. I have no doubt that Kathy will carry those work ethics and standards to the state Legislature and represent us well there as she has done for the people of Brunswick. Please vote for her in the July 14 primary.

Jim Bridge

Brunswick

