This letter is in support of Brunswick resident Kathy Wilson, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Maine House District 49.
I have had the good fortune to work with Kathy as a member of the Brunswick Town Council and found her to ask very good questions, look at ramifications of decisions and to seek out long-term solutions instead of quick fixes.
She was very responsive to questions and inputs and clearly there to do the best possible work for our town. I have no doubt that Kathy will carry those work ethics and standards to the state Legislature and represent us well there as she has done for the people of Brunswick. Please vote for her in the July 14 primary.
Jim Bridge
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Mail-in voting has worked well in Oregon
-
Columns
Commentary: Black people are not naturally vulnerable to COVID. That’s junk race science
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Brunswick Councilor Wilson ready to represent District 49
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Independent candidates deserve to be on November ballot
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Let us be a Juneteenth nation, not a July Fourth one
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.