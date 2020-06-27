:In the July 14 primary, Democratic voters in Maine Senate District 24 (Brunswick, Harpswell, Freeport, North Yarmouth and Pownal) have the chance to support the energetic and capable Mattie Daughtry for the seat now held by Brownie Carson. Brownie is retiring and we need a strong Democratic candidate to fill his shoes. Mattie is that candidate.

Mattie has represented Brunswick District 49 in the Maine House of Representatives for eight years. She has established a reputation as a well-informed, hardworking lawmaker who works across the aisle to get things done.

She has promoted K-college education, including loan forgiveness for college students; has always supported protecting our natural resources and environment, and, as a small-business owner herself, knows what it will take to get our Maine economy going again while keeping Maine citizens healthy.

Mattie is the right voice for the future – the Democratic candidate with the savvy and energy to meet new challenges and opportunities. Please vote for Mattie on July 14.

Sue Stableford

Brunswick

