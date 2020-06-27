:In the July 14 primary, Democratic voters in Maine Senate District 24 (Brunswick, Harpswell, Freeport, North Yarmouth and Pownal) have the chance to support the energetic and capable Mattie Daughtry for the seat now held by Brownie Carson. Brownie is retiring and we need a strong Democratic candidate to fill his shoes. Mattie is that candidate.
Mattie has represented Brunswick District 49 in the Maine House of Representatives for eight years. She has established a reputation as a well-informed, hardworking lawmaker who works across the aisle to get things done.
She has promoted K-college education, including loan forgiveness for college students; has always supported protecting our natural resources and environment, and, as a small-business owner herself, knows what it will take to get our Maine economy going again while keeping Maine citizens healthy.
Mattie is the right voice for the future – the Democratic candidate with the savvy and energy to meet new challenges and opportunities. Please vote for Mattie on July 14.
Sue Stableford
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Mail-in voting has worked well in Oregon
-
Columns
Commentary: Black people are not naturally vulnerable to COVID. That’s junk race science
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Brunswick Councilor Wilson ready to represent District 49
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Independent candidates deserve to be on November ballot
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Let us be a Juneteenth nation, not a July Fourth one
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.