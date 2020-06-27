As the Portland Board of Public Education completes another brutal budgeting year, I am endorsing Bob Mentzinger for the Democratic nomination in Maine House District 43.
Bob took an early interest in the debate over school resource officers, a burning issue that’s only gotten hotter since the murder of George Floyd, and was an early proponent of removing facial recognition software and body cameras from public schools to protect the sanctity of learning for every student.
Bob attended public schools, volunteered at a public school for disadvantaged youths in inner Washington and served on a school board in Maine, so he knows the challenges of budgeting for equity. As we’re supported by a tax base with low incomes relative to high property valuations, Bob’s commitment to reviving the surtax for education Maine voters approved in 2016 and reversing the current representative’s support of LePage estate tax cuts differentiates him as a strong defender of public education.
Roberto Rodriguez
chairman, Portland Board of Public Education
Portland
