We have witnessed an extraordinary failure of the U.S. Senate by its complicity in abuses of power by a president who has repeatedly lied to Americans, inappropriately exercised authority, aligned with corrupt powers, compromised the environment, fueled racism and xenophobia and failed miserably to respond to COVID-19.
While I appreciate that Sen. Susan Collins voiced concern about the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters to make way for the president’s photo op and her support for the Affordable Care Act, her failure to duly respond to the comprehensive, alarming and legitimate case for the removal of Donald Trump from the office of president astounded me.
We need a senator who will lead on issues facing the people of Maine and who will confront corruption, speak truth to power and work for justice for all. Sara Gideon has such a track record. I urge you to support her in the July 14 Democratic primary.
Gwendolynn Purushotham
Wells
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Mail-in voting has worked well in Oregon
-
Columns
Commentary: Black people are not naturally vulnerable to COVID. That’s junk race science
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Brunswick Councilor Wilson ready to represent District 49
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Independent candidates deserve to be on November ballot
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Let us be a Juneteenth nation, not a July Fourth one
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.