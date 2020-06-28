Since 1865, the residents of The Holman S. Melcher House have been good stewards of its legacy. Filling over 3,990 SF spread over three floors, are perfectly preserved historic details alongside stylish, modern updates.

When Capt. Melcher, a Civil War veteran, began his second term as Mayor of Portland in 1895, he expanded his Italianate abode and hired the renowned architect and neighbor, John Calvin Stevens.

From the entryway, details at 84 Pine envelop you, starting with fine mosaics and perfectly preserved Lincrusta wallcoverings. As you move through, room after room, including five bedrooms and five bathrooms, reveals an incredible space that will provide whatever live-work-play setup a new resident could need.

On either side of the front entrance are living rooms, each with box bay windows, and a fireplace. A simple, stylized chandelier hangs in the formal dining room lined with oak panels, built-ins and crown moulding. From there, you pass through the butler’s pantry into the completely updated kitchen. Stainless steel Thermador and Sub-Zero appliances, including a chef’s double-wide gas range, shine amongst dark wood cabinets, green granite tile floors and a funky-in-a-good-way, geometric island.

On the second floor, find a guest room, a yoga studio and a laundry room, along with the master suite. If you need a change from the walk-in steam shower here, you can go up to the soaking tub on the third floor, where there’s more room for a studio and bedrooms. The basement offers plenty of dry storage and room for projects or a home gym.

Life on the residential West End is quiet and easy. Walk to neighborhood grocers and restaurants, to the Arts District and Old Port and to Deering Oaks or the Western Promenade. If you ever want to go outside this splendid home, that is.

84 Pine St. is listed at $1,395,000 by Ed Gardner of Gardner Real Estate Group in Portland. Please contact Ed at 207-427-3637; 207-415-4493 or at [email protected].

