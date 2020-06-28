SCARBOROUGH – Capt. Edwin P. McDuffie Jr., 88, a retired Portland Harbor Pilot of Cumberland-Foreside, and Naples, Fla., died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a short illness.Born in Portland, a son of Capt. Edwin P. McDuffie Sr. and Helen A. Wright, he graduated from Deering High School in 1950. Capt. McDuffie began his career on tugboats by his father’s side working summers for the Randall and McAllister Co., which towed coal-carrying vessels into Portland’s waterfront.During his career with McDuffie Pilots on Portland Harbor he worked with Moran Towing and Transportation Co. for over 20 years.Capt. McDuffie served on the Portland Harbor Commission for many years and was a president of the Portland Marine Society.Over his long and successful career Capt. McDuffie piloted just about every kind of vessel into Portland Harbor including the Dimillo’s Floating Restaurant, the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy and the Coastguard sailing vessel The Eagle where he was saluted by President George Bush Sr. who remarked “Great job Captain Ed”. Late in his career be was tasked to guide the B.I.W. massive dry dock from Sequin Light to its new home in Bath while navigating all the challenges of the Kennebec River.As a United States Army veteran – he served our country valiantly. While on board an Army tug in Newfoundland he was blown off the deck into the icy waters off Canada and sustained severe injuries from which he eventually recovered.After retirement Capt. McDuffie enjoyed spending time at their villa in Pelican Bay, Naples Fla. He proudly served as president of Bay Villas Association for over 13 years. Ed and his wife Molly took time to travel to many ports in the world and their last trip was a voyage thru the Panama Canal. He loved spending time with his family over the holidays and looked forward to coming home to Maine where he cherished cruising on Casco Bay in his boat “The Nice and Easy”. He was an avid fan of all New England sports. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Molly E. McDuffie. Also surviving are daughters, Linda Cousins of Freeport, Karen Roy of Naples, Fla., son-in law Joseph Cousins of Freeport; grandsons, Joseph Cousins Jr. of Durham and Specialist Edwin Roy, USA, of Fort Drum, N.Y. Private graveside services were conducted at the convenience of the family with interment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Those wishing to send a tribute in honor of Ed can visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. Ed and his wife wish to thank the Gosnell Memorial House for their loving care in his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests supporting Capt. McDuffie’s passion forDisabled American Veterans19 River Rd.Newington, NH 03801

