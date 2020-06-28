OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Donald “Donny” Whitehouse, 70, died at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on June 19, 2020. He was born in Portland on July 24, 1949 to Harvey and Margaret Whitehouse. Don “Chucky,” who received dozens of nicknames throughout his life, was a passionate outdoorsman who loved to fish and stir up trouble. Don was an amazing dancer since childhood, he kept his boogie going long after his body would have liked him to quit. By trade, Don was a cobbler, he worked for several shoe manufacturers in York County. Don loved and antagonized with equal vigor, he could insight people to feel just as strongly towards him, often both at the same time. Despite being hard-headed and loving nothing more than a good fight, he was also someone who acted selflessly when anyone was in need and even though sometimes, he had very little, he would offer what he had to others. To those who loved him, he left us much too soon, but he lived his life on his terms no matter the consequences. He would often say, “If I’d known I would live this long I would have taken better care of myself!” but he lived the life he wanted to live and he did not regret the choices he made, even while wishing for more time to spend with his family and friends. Donny’s memory is treasured by his long-time partner and friend, Roselynd Trudeau; his loving daughter, Robin Whitehouse; brother, John T. Whitehouse and his wife Nancy, sister, Kimberly Spear and her husband Ronald Gardiner, sister-in-law Nidena Whitehouse; nephews, Michael and John and nieces, Jodi and Kerry. Donny was predeceased by his brother, Michael Whitehouse; his parents; and his daughter, Jennifer Waters. It is a relief to us all that he is no longer in pain and can finally rest, but he wasn’t much for peace so we can only hope that he brought the party with him, wherever he is.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Maine Youth Fish and Game Association in Stillwater.

