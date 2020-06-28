PORT HURON, Mich. – Frank Clinton Pagurko Jr., 58, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home in Port Huron, Mich.He was born Sept. 11, 1961 in Portland to the late Jeanne and Frank Pagurko Sr. He married Gail Anderson on April 22, 1995 in Ventura, Calif.Frank served in the U.S. Air Force from 1979 to 1983. He worked as a Technical Buyer with ZF Marysville. He loved hiking the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and enjoyed long distance running and traveling. Frank was an Eagle Scout, proud father of two Eagles and was always active in Boy Scouts. Frank will be remembered as a man of integrity, a devoted husband, loving father and hard worker.He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Gail; three children, Frank Clinton “Clint” Pagurko III, Meredith (Cole) Pagurko Woods and Elias Pagurko; sisters, Lori (Pastor Andy) Magnusson of Huntington, W.Va., Rebecca (Neal) Chase of Conway, N.H., and Melissa (Allan) Wilson of Westbrook; and several nieces and nephews.Frank’s funeral was held on June 24 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church, Port Huron with military honors under the auspices of the U.S. Air Force. Friends and family will gather for committal services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30 in Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook, with Pastor Andrew Magnusson officiating. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com. Memorial contributions may be made toSamaritan’s Purse.

