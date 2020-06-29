BRUNSWICK — A 12-year-old Brunswick girl was seriously injured in an ATV crash Sunday and was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Shortly before noon, the girl was slowing her ATV to a stop on Raspberry Lane when another ATV driven by a 9-year-old boy didn’t see her slow down and struck her from behind, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Warden Service.

Latti said the girl sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center. The boy sustained minor injuries.

No more information was available as of late Monday morning, Latti said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: