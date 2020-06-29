Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 22-28.

Summonses

6/23 Matthew Winters, 33, of Middle Street, was issued a summons by Sgt. Michelle Small on Middle Street on a charge of littering.

6/23 Jeffrey Moore, 49, of Fosters Point Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Sgt. Michelle Small at Washington and Spring streets on a charge of driving to endanger.

6/28 Kenneth Nadeau, 29, of Hemet, California, was issued a summons by Sgt. Michelle Small on Cobb Road on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/28 Stephanie Gray, 44, of Winter Street, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Michael Jones on Commercial Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

6/22 at 7:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Wing Farm Parkway.

6/22 at 8:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Wing Farm Parkway.

6/25 at 5:46 a.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

6/25 at 7:43 a.m. Odor investigation on High Street.

6/25 at 2:41 p.m. Smoke alarm on Adams Court.

6/26 at 4:08 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

6/26 at 6:17 p.m. Rescue assist on Washington Street.

6/26 at 7:19 p.m. Rescue assist on Office Drive.

6/27 at 1:25 p.m. Outside fire on Old Brunswick Road.

6/27 at 4:31 p.m. Rescue assist on Cobb Road.

6/28 at 7:44 a.m. Fire alarm on Oak Grove Avenue.

6/28 at 4:40 p.m. Fire alarm on Office Drive.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 48 calls from June 22-28.

