BRUNSWICK — The attorney representing Brunswick’s assistant town manager Ryan Leighton, who was arrested for domestic violence assault earlier this month, has entered a not-guilty plea in West Bath District Court on Leighton’s behalf.

Leighton, 43, was arrested at his home on West Burrough Road in Bowdoin on June 5 following a domestic violence complaint. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence assault, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged victim did not require medical treatment.

Leighton was taken to Topsham Police Department, where he was charged with the Class D misdemeanor and released. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 7 at West Bath District Court.

According to court documents, Lewiston-based attorney Scott Lynch is representing Leighton and asked the court to enter a not guilty plea in answer to the domestic violence assault charge.

Because Leighton was charged with a misdemeanor and not a felony, his attorney can enter a plea on his behalf. Neither Leighton nor Lynch is required be at court the day of the arraignment, July 7, according to the court.

Lynch was not immediately available to discuss the arraignment Monday afternoon.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s Office have declined to release the police report, saying it is part of an ongoing criminal investigation and criminal prosecution.

Leighton was placed on administrative leave on June 8 as a result of the arrest. Brunswick Town Manager John Eldridge said Monday that Leighton is still not working and is currently using accrued time off.

“I know his attorney filed an appearance,” Eldridge said. “We’re waiting until we can get some of the information released to us if we can in order to conduct our own investigation.”

The town won’t conduct its own investigation while the criminal investigation continues, Eldrige said.

