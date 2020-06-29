Arrests

6/24 at 11:53 p.m. Michael Pike, 35, of River Road, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maquoit Road on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

6/22 at 11:26 a.m. Ashley Elliott, 26, of River Road, was issued a summons by Officer Charles Tompson on River Road on a charge of violating condition of release.

6/23 at 4:50 p.m. Nathan Elwell, 29, of Winter Street, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

6/27 at 7:29 a.m. Raymond Bourgoin, 53, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on Maine Street on charges of disorderly conduct and allowing a dog to be at large.

6/27 at 4:01 p.m. Jeffrey Falvey, 49, of Bedford, New Hampshire, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under a foreign license during suspension in a state prohibited.

6/27 at 10:53 p.m. Chandler Coombs, 18, of Mere Point Road, was issued a summons by Officer Justin Kittredge at Union and McKeen streets on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

6/28 at 8:41 a.m. Timothy Dunham, 40, of Foss Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Pleasant Street on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire calls

6/22 at 7:44 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath and Old Bath roads.

6/22 at 2:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

6/23 at 12:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

6/23 at 3:09 p.m. Alarm on Dionne Circle.

6/27 at 12:20 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

6/28 at 6:12 a.m. Alarm on Pleasant Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from June 22-29.

