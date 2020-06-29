Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 19-25.
Fire calls
6/21 at 10:13 a.m. and 11 a.m. Permitted burn on Gray Road.
6/22 at 12:06 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Hat Trick Drive.
6/22 at 1:38 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Falmouth Road.
6/23 at 4:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from June 19-25.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: June 19-25
-
Nation & World
Hundreds line up for tests as Florida cities close beaches
-
The Forecaster
Third write-in candidate joins race for Falmouth School Board
-
Times Record
Bath City Bus service to resume Tuesdays and Thursdays by reservation
-
Times Record
Land trust to host songbird migration, climate change discussion