Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 19-25.

Fire calls

6/21 at 10:13 a.m. and 11 a.m. Permitted burn on Gray Road.

6/22 at 12:06 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Hat Trick Drive.

6/22 at 1:38 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Falmouth Road.

6/23 at 4:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from June 19-25.

