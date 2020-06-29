Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 22-28.

Summonses

6/24 at 7:07 p.m. April Rumery, 43, of Maple Avenue, was issued a summons on Maple Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

6/25 at 11:32 p.m. Shane Burnham, 34, of Foxcroft Road, Scarborough, was issued a summons on Dilios Drive by Officer James Fisher on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.

6/27 at 12:49 a.m. Jessica May, 31, of Auburn, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

6/27 at 12:49 a.m. Scott Hinkley, 32, of Greene, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

6/22 at 2:09 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Pleasant Street.

6/24 at 3:04 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

6/26 at 12:58 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295.

6/27 at 12:58 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 1.

6/27 at 8:31 a.m. Department training on Staples Point Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from June 22-28.

