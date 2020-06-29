I read the headline in the Portland Press Herald that Black residents face disproportionate arrests in Portland and I hope that this can lead to conversations between the city, police, and Black leaders, and protest leaders. I hope the headline doesn’t lead folks to think that all Portland police are biased. Police should not unfairly target or profile people as to race, but studies also should be done to see if the arrests are coming from high crime areas where there are more minorities.

I also think that Rep. Talbot Ross in using the word “genocide” in a recent column, is not being helpful. Hopefully we can all work together for a better Portland.

David Ryder

Portland

