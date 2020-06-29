Personally, I don’t like ranked-choice voting and will vote “yes” for its repeal in presidential elections if it gets enough signatures to be on the November ballot.
Differences of opinion have often meant that the leading vote-getter may command a plurality and less than a majority, but we’ve managed to get along.
My ballot should not be available to elect a candidate I didn’t vote for. Personal preference is crushed in the ranked-choice math.
William Sayres
Topsham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Collaborative project provides masks for those in need
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Senate should pass American Dream and Promise Act
-
Life & Culture
Live Music Lineup: Live, online and outside shows
-
Ask ME
When will life get back to normal?
-
Do This
Things to Do: Theater, trail hikes and virtual goat visits