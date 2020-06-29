Personally, I don’t like ranked-choice voting and will vote “yes” for its repeal in presidential elections if it gets enough signatures to be on the November ballot.

Differences of opinion have often meant that the leading vote-getter may command a plurality and less than a majority, but we’ve managed to get along.

My ballot should not be available to elect a candidate I didn’t vote for. Personal preference is crushed in the ranked-choice math.

William Sayres

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: