In response to Rev. McKenna’s letter, (“Maine governor should greet US president with respect” June 15).
My father was a career Naval officer, an aviator and decorated veteran of WW II. He commanded the USS Tolovana, AO-64, and delivered the First Airborne Cavalry to Vietnam while commanding the USS Boxer, LPH-4. He taught me an important distinction; Authority is granted. Respect is earned.
While I would be courteous if I ever met Mr. Trump while he is in office and would expect the same from Gov. Mills. His actions have not earned my respect and I do not expect that he has earned our governor’s.
Robert Sessums
Yarmouth
