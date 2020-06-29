State health officials reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Monday as well as one additional death.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily has trended upward in recent days, with Maine averaging 36 new cases during the past week compared to an average of 23 per day for the week ending on June 22. Looking back over two weeks, however, Maine’s 14-day average was 29, which is four lower than the figure for the two-week period ending on June 15.

The number of deaths among individuals with COVID-19 rose to 105 on Monday.

To date, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 3,221 total cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. That figure includes 2,861 cases that were confirmed through molecular tests and 360 “probable” cases in which a person with symptoms either tested positive on an antibody test or had close contacted with a known infected person.

The number of active cases being tracked by Maine CDC has also increased in recent days. After subtracting the 105 deaths and 2,593 individuals who have recovered from the disease, there were 523 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine as of Monday, which is an increase of 13 from Sunday.

The number of active cases in Maine fluctuates daily, but the rolling average for the seven-day period ending on Monday was 472, compared to 470 for the week ending on June 22.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m. Shah will be joined by Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty, who is expected to address universal testing being conducted at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland following a positive test for a recently released individual.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported nationwide has jumped significantly in recent weeks, driven largely by record daily tallies in states such as Florida, Texas and Arizona. In some of those states, governors are reimposing restrictions and ordering some businesses, such as bars, to close because of the resurgence.

In Maine, the administration of Gov. Janet Mills has allowed most businesses to reopen, albeit with capacity restrictions as well as hygiene requirements such as face coverings and making hand sanitizer available. But bars are still restricted to only serving outdoors, and testing or quarantine requirements for out-of-state visitors is have an impact on Maine’s economically vital summer tourism season.

This story will be updated.

