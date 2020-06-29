Arrests

6/22 at 11:04 a.m. Kirk T. Williams, 30, of Standish, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

6/22 at 4:25 p.m. Mario Villani, 36, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of assault.

6/22 at 5:54 p.m. Vanessa Carini, 30, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/22 at 11:38 p.m. Jeffrey Trenholm, 57, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of public drinking.

6/23 at midnight. Brett M. Canney, 65, of Scarborough, on Washington Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/23 at 12:07 a.m. Arnold Scott, 41, of Portland, on Middle Street on three outstanding warrants.

6/23 at 3:40 a.m. Cassino Todd, 42, address unknown, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/23 at 1:39 p.m. Michael Smith, 29, address unlisted, on Middle Street on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and violation of conditional release.

6/23 at 4:17 p.m. Virgil Buzzell, 35, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/23 at 10:33 p.m. Ely Salazar, 20, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and two counts of violation of conditional release.

6/24 at 1:11 a.m. Joseph C. Sloan, 50, of Buxton, on West Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/25 at 11:20 a.m. Gary Vincent Moody, 55, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of public drinking.

6/25 at 3:30 p.m. Kordell Wadley, 21, address unlisted, on Falmouth Street on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

6/25 at 6:33 p.m. Joseph Rivers, 36, of Saco, on Fore River Parkway on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless conduct.

6/26 at 12:52 a.m. David B. McFarlin, 22, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of robbery and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/26 at 2:48 a.m. John Pettengill, 49, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

6/26 at 3:30 a.m. Ryan Walsh, 20, of Portland, on Fellows Street on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief and four counts of violation of conditional release.

6/26 at 12:39 p.m. Mustaf Abdi Abdille, 33, of Lewiston, on Woodford Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

6/26 at 3:01 p.m. Christopher Bean, 50, address unlisted on State Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

6/26 at 5:20 p.m. Phillip J. Bartley, 44, of Portland, on Pine Street on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer.

6/26 at 8:51 p.m. Raymond Fenderson, 35, of Westbrook, on St. John Street on a charge of probation violation.

6/27 at 5:30 a.m. Trevor K. Pratt, 38, of Granby, Massachusetts, on Middle Street on charges of public drinking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/27 at 12:22 p.m. Cathy Jo Cinanni, 48, of Portland, on Falmouth Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6/27 at 10 p.m. Eva Mae Montgomery, 23, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of assault and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

6/27 at 11:24 p.m. Roland Gagnon, 56, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of criminal trespass, violation of conditional release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

