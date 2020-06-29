‘Les Blancs’

Thursday through July 9, free. National Theatre YouTube channel.

The Strand Theatre in Rockland invites you to stream a production from the National Theatre of London archives, anytime during a week-long window, right from the comfort of your home. “Les Blancs” tells the story of an African country on the edge of civil war as a society gets ready to claim its independence. The character of Tshembe, home from England for his father’s funeral, gets caught in the middle and the 2016 play is described as a brave and illuminating work that examines both the hope and tragedy that comes with revolution.

‘Cupid’s Arrow’

7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 7 to Sept. 3. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20. footlightstheatre.com

You’ll have several chances to see live theater this summer at The Footlights. “Cupid’s Arrow” is a comedy starring Leslie Chadbourne and Michael J. Tobin, the theater’s executive director who also wrote the play. You’ll meet the characters of Fannie Lou Harper and Jimmy Tate who log onto Silver Southern Singles and take on the world of online dating. The space will allow for 25 people per performance to maintain proper distancing. “Cupid’s Arrow” will run without an intermission but with plenty of laughs.

Walk the trails at Pineland Farms

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, free. pinelandfarms.org

Sunscreen, bug spray, water and snacks are all good things to bring on your trail walk at Pineland Farms, just be sure to leave your pooch at home. With more than 5,000 acres of gorgeous woodlands and fields, you should have no problem keeping your distance from fellow outdoor enthusiasts. Happy trails!

Zoom with Goats or send a Goat-Gram

Anytime. Ten Apple Farm, 214 Yarmouth Road, Gray, $25. tenapplefarm.com

The good people at Ten Apple Farm want to let you in on a little secret: Goats just want to have fun! You can invite some goats, and a game sheep named Philip, to your next Zoom meeting or they’ll record a video message to send to a friend for just about any occasion under the sun. Make this happen and you’ll be the GOAT when it comes to fun surprises.

