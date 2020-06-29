FALMOUTH— The owner of Foreside Tavern has entered the ring as the latest write-in candidate in a bid to fill one of three vacant seats on the School Board.

Anne Rutherford is joining write-ins Chris Hickey and Matthew Pines, as well as Jennifer Libby, who is on the ballot. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 14 at the Falmouth High School.

Anne Rutherford Age: 42 Address: 158 Woodville Road Occupation: Owner of Foreside Tavern & Side Bar Education: Bachelor’s in political science from University of Colorado Boulder Family: Two children Previous experience: Former board member of the Maine Restaurant Association, frequent volunteer for groups including the ACLU and Maine Democratic Party Website/social media: Facebook: Anne Rutherford for Falmouth School Board

“I have been behind the scenes. I run a business, and I’ve been everything from CEO to dishwasher,” Rutherford said. “I can problem-solve and pull things out of a hat if need be, and I think the kids have a really difficult year ahead and I’d like to be a part of what happens with them,”

Related Read about the other candidates for the Falmouth School Board

Rutherford found extra time on her hands when her Portland restaurant closed, and with a child going into the high school and another in middle school, she wanted to get involved.

“We need to take a look at is diversity and inclusiveness and how we teach them what’s going on in the world,” she said. “My son is going into ninth grade and he hasn’t touched on politics or racism (in school), not anything that’s front and center in our lives. Not to indoctrinate them, but we have to show we are aware that this is there every day.”

“With climate change, we need to understand that these are things that worry and scare our kids, and there is a lot of room for Falmouth to grow their place in the kids’ minds and hearts and get them more engaged,” Rutherford said.

As a business owner and a person committed to the schools, Rutherford says she would make a strong candidate.

“I can do anything I set my mind to. I work really hard at what is put in front of me,” she said. “I’ve been quietly listening to (many) voices throughout the years, and it’s a unique perspective to bring to the board. (My work) takes a lot of thoughtful plotting, planning and adjusting, and those are skills that can transfer to the school board. I’ve gotten to know a lot of people’s backgrounds and lives. I think that landscape will change and we need some new voices.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: