At my new Portland office, I offer a full range of medical and surgical services to manage dermatologic conditions. However, my practice is intensely focused on skin cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment.

Fact: people of all ages can develop skin cancer and it can develop anywhere on your body regardless of sun exposure. I recommend seeing a dermatology practitioner for annual skin cancer screenings for early detection and treatment.

In addition to seeing a specialist, self-examination is always recommended to help catch a skin cancer in its early stages. Along with the American Association of Dermatologists, I recommend my patients look for these indicators of a worrisome spot:

• Changing mole or mole that looks different from your others

• Dome-shaped growth

• Scaly patch

• Non-healing sore or sore that heals and returns

• Brown or black streak under a nail

• Itching or bleeding spot

A skin cancer diagnosis typically requires a skin biopsy performed by your dermatology practitioner during a regular office visit. The biopsy is sent to a dermatopathologist— a physician trained tp diagnose skin conditions under a microscope. Based on their diagnosis, your dermatology practitioner will work with you to develop the best treatment plan for you.

But we can possibly avoid that process if we protect ourselves from unnecessary sun exposure. The best tools to use are sunblock and shade! Look for zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide as main ingredients in your sunblock.

I know how precious the summer sun is to New Englanders, but it only takes a short time in the sun a few times a week to get to adequate levels of vitamin D. There’s a studied psychological pattern associated with sunbathing that is thought to be similar to the feedback loop of addiction. If you love to bask, look into red light therapy for a similar, warm sensation or try self-tanning products if you’re after a sun-kissed look. Do not indoor tan! It can accelerate the signs of aging and increase the risk of non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancers. Last year, I worked with the Maine legislature to restrict indoor tanning for minors in the state of Maine. You can read the full bill that I wrote by clicking here.

Northeast Dermatology Associates has served New England communities for over 70 years. Their offices are all full service, in-house providers.

