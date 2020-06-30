I am a lifelong Maine environmental activist, presently living in Portland’s West End, and I support Charles Skold for the Democratic nomination for District 38 state representative.

Charles has a strong commitment to maintaining a clean environment in our state, and I’m sure he will maintain that strong commitment when he is a member of the Legislature.

Charles is  a strong supporter of reducing carbon emissions in the air over Maine. He knows that climate change will have a massive , negative impact on Maine and that dependence on carbon must be reduced to very low amounts.

Over the last 60 years, I have had many roles in Maine’s environmental movement. I’m encouraged to see today’s young people pushing  toward even greater action. Charles will make a great legislator, and I ask that you give him your strong support.

Richard “Dick” Anderson

commissioner, Maine Department of Conservation, 1981-1987

Portland

