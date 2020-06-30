Bath
Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.
Brunswick
Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed online meetings and the town calendar for those that include virtual access.
Mon. 7/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 7/8 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 7/8 7 p.m. School Board
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Thur. 7/9 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, ususally updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
