Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed online meetings and the town calendar for those that include virtual access.

Mon.  7/6  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  7/8  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  7/8  7 p.m.  School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Thur.  7/9  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, ususally updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

