Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 7/1 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland Zoom
Wed. 7/1 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Thur. 7/2 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Tues. 7/7 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 7/8 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee
Wed. 7/8 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
