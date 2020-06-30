The city of South Portland announced on its Facebook page that a handful of sidewalks, including one in front of South Portland High School along Mountain View Road, have been repainted to represent the LGBT community during Pride Month, which is celebrated throughout June. Catherine Bart photo

 

The city of South Portland announced on its Facebook page that, “In celebration of #PrideMonth, South Portland has re-painted a handful of crosswalks to the colors of the rainbow.” Catherine Bart photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Sentry News
Related Stories
Latest Articles