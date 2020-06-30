Cape Elizabeth
Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.
Mon. 7/6 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee
Tues. 7/7 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.
Mon. 7/6 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee
Wed. 7/8 7 p.m. Zoning Board
Thur. 7/9 5 p.m. Ordinance Committee
South Portland
Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.
Mon. 7/6 5 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 7/6 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Mon. 7/6 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Tues. 7/7 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 7/8 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee
Wed. 7/8 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 7/9 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sports Digest: FIFA ethics committee bans former finance director for 10 years
-
New England Patriots
Judges question warrants in Robert Kraft massage parlor sex case
-
Nation & World
Delaware to remove whipping post display from state grounds
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: July 3-10
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: July 3-10