‘A Dangerous New World’ Poetry Reading

7 p.m. July 1. Via Zoom (password: alive).

Littorally Alive invites you to a virtual poetry reading hosted by Marieke Van Der Steenhoven and featuring nine poets reading from the book “A Dangerous New World: Maine Voices on the Climate Crisis.”

