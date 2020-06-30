‘A Dangerous New World’ Poetry Reading
7 p.m. July 1. Via Zoom (password: alive).
Littorally Alive invites you to a virtual poetry reading hosted by Marieke Van Der Steenhoven and featuring nine poets reading from the book “A Dangerous New World: Maine Voices on the Climate Crisis.”
Click here to see what else is happening in the Library on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Carl Reiner, beloved creator of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies at 98
-
Scarborough Leader
Due to coronavirus concerns, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide suspends service through 2020
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Chenette: No reason not to vote by mail
-
Maine Street
Stream ‘A Dangerous New World’ poetry reading on July 1
-
Maine Street
Stream author talk with Paul Doiron on July 1