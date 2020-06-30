Paul Doiron Author Talk
7 p.m. July 1. Via Zoom, please pre-register.
Print: A Bookstore and Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance invite you to a virtual conversation with crime writer Paul Doiron and Julia Spencer-Fleming. Doiron’s new book is “One Last Lie,” about a cold case re-opened by the Maine Warden Service.

