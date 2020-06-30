2020 Vision: Past, Present, & Future
July 1 through April 15. creativeportland.com/2020vision
Creative Portland invites you to view a virtual juried exhibit featuring works from 12 emerging and established artists based in Greater Portland. The pieces created by these artists share personal interpretations of a moment in Maine’s history while also looking forward.

