2020 Vision: Past, Present, & Future

July 1 through April 15. creativeportland.com/2020vision

Creative Portland invites you to view a virtual juried exhibit featuring works from 12 emerging and established artists based in Greater Portland. The pieces created by these artists share personal interpretations of a moment in Maine’s history while also looking forward.

