A bronze bust of a Penobscot Nation tribal elder who stormed the beach on D-Day will be installed in Normandy, France.

The Charles Shay Indian Memorial will be placed at Omaha Beach on Saturday in honor of the World War II veteran, Bangor Daily News reported.

Shay served as a combat medic and is credited with saving soldiers from drowning on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Shay treated wounded soldiers at the battles of Aachen, Huertgen Forest, and at the Battle of the Bulge. Shay was captured by German soldiers and held as a prisoner of war.

Shay has been awarded the Bronze Star, the Silver star, as well as the French Legion of Honor in 2007.

A turtle sculpture unveiled in 2017 and designed by Shay’s nephew, Tim Shay, will accompany the bust in the park. Turtles are sacred animals in the Penobscot tradition and represent wisdom and longevity.

The bust was scheduled to be officially unveiled June 5, one day before the 76th anniversary of D-Day. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony has been rescheduled to 2021.

